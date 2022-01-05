Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have lagged the industry in the past three months, courtesy of its weak 2021 results. Both top and bottom lines fell year over year. Results were affected by supply-chain challenges, higher-than-expected cost inflation and a drop in store traffic due to the rising COVID-19 Delta cases. The headwinds are likely to persist through a part of the holiday season, thus, crushing hopes of a swift economic recovery. Drab sales and dismal gross margins hurt adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal second quarter. Management slashed the fiscal 2021 view. Higher freight costs also remain concerning. However, the company is progressing well with the transformation plan, including store fleet optimization efforts and store remodeling programs. The company’s newly launched Owned Brands and enhanced digital capabilities also bode well.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

In related news, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 72.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

