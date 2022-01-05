Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BBBY. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

In other news, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 72.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.