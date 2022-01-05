BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY) were up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.62 and last traded at $57.62. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.62.

About BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY)

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in piped gas, brewery, water and environmental, solid waste treatment, and other businesses primarily in Mainland China. Its Piped Gas Operation segment distributes and sells piped natural gas; provides natural gas transmission, and gas technology consultation and development services, as well as repair and maintenance services; surveys and plots underground construction projects; and constructs and installs gas pipelines and related equipment.

