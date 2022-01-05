Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.66. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.