Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico. It primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment. The company’s product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is based in GUADALAJARA, Mexico. “

Separately, Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $20.31 on Monday. Betterware de Mexico has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 103.89%. The business had revenue of $117.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWMX. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

