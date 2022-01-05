Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) was down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $724.89 and last traded at $724.89. Approximately 1,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 146,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $755.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $752.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $741.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

