Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $168,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.12.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $241.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.37. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $221.72 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

