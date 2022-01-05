Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Short Interest Update

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the November 30th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS BIOIF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Biome Grow has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.11.

Get Biome Grow alerts:

About Biome Grow

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Biome Grow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Grow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.