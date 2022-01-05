Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Trading Down 4.1%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)’s share price traded down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.65. 132,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 932,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Birks Group stock. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. WMS Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Birks Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

