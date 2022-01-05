Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Market Cap Reaches $613,067.38

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $613,067.38 and $8,282.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00013272 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.00362467 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000446 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

