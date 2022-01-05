Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $40.13 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $702.77 million and $29.32 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $40.13 or 0.00090703 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00320243 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00140365 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003001 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

