Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Up 116.7% in December

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

BTGGF opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. Bitcoin Group has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average of $48.46.

Bitcoin Group SE, a capital investment and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

