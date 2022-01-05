Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Up 116.7% in December

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGGF opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. Bitcoin Group has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $69.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.46.
About Bitcoin Group
