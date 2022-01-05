BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by 29.4% over the last three years.

BGR opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 131,045 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

