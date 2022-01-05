BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 6.8% over the last three years.

Shares of MUE stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. 48,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,944. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,384 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

