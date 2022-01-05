BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MQY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. 135,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,473. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.19. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.25% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

