Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

NYSE BCX opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $10.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 66,328 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.