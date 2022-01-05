Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.40.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co engages in real estate development and land sales. It operates through the following segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.