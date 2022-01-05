Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BKEPP opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $8.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

