Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Buys 533 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 627.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $4,445,652,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after purchasing an additional 547,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 105.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 277.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,350.44 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,460.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,438.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,174.44.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

