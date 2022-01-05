Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSRF opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Bluestone Resources has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.