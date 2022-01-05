Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSRF opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Bluestone Resources has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

