BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$20.13 and last traded at C$20.13. Approximately 94,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 97,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th.

