BMO Capital Markets Increases Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target to C$32.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of DII.B traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 514,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,327. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.92. Dorel Industries has a one year low of C$18.62 and a one year high of C$33.60. The firm has a market cap of C$785.65 million and a PE ratio of -17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

