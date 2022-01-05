BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) Declares GBX 0.38 Dividend

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.01) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BCPT traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 106 ($1.43). The stock had a trading volume of 3,002,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,380. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 68.20 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 107.40 ($1.45). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 97.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £798.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52.

In related news, insider Paul Marcuse bought 19,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £19,907.10 ($26,825.36). Also, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($47,163.46).

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

