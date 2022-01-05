BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Acquires 1,205 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 141.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $7,738,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $430,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 31.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,111,000 after purchasing an additional 35,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $217,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $34,616,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

Shares of SNPS opened at $352.99 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.50. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

