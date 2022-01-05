BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 948.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,728 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Seagen by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

SGEN opened at $152.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.52 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $199.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $1,071,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,460 shares of company stock valued at $76,264,352. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.