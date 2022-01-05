BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Buys 3,828 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned about 0.27% of ITT worth $19,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ITT by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ITT shares. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

ITT opened at $104.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.58. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.55.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $689.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ITT’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

