BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Grows Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 82.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,457 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $536,061,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $124,534,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $56,733,004,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in CNH Industrial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,387,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,400,000 after buying an additional 1,806,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,754,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,378,000 after buying an additional 1,723,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

