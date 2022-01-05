BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,950 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $63,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $135.42 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $136.83. The company has a market cap of $239.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.26.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

