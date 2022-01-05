BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Purchases New Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AES during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AES during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in AES by 160.1% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AES by 93.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in AES by 41.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

