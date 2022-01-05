BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Sells 9,979 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,979 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned about 0.05% of Zoetis worth $46,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 16.2% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 56,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis by 81.3% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 514,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $234.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.10.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

