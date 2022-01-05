Bonterra Resources (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Shares Down 0.5%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.04. 7,857 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 6,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BONXF)

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

