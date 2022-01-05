Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Tops $2.07

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $123,648.69 and approximately $6,254.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for $2.07 or 0.00004773 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00060379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.00 or 0.08067901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00068823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00076291 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,209.76 or 0.99831630 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

