Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 240 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $171.08 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $450.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.88 and a 200 day moving average of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

