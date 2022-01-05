Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,140,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,662 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $2,910.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,696.10 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,917.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,779.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

