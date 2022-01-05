Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.62 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,796,884 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.52. The firm has a market cap of £3.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.84.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

