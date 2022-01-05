Boston Partners Boosts Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 757,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,683 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in PDC Energy were worth $35,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in PDC Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,937 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 279,414 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 77,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.12 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.07%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist cut their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,959 shares of company stock worth $1,361,814 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

