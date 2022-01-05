Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Boston Partners raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,812,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,085 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $40,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 159,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 170,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 15,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,203. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

