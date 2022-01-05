Boston Partners Cuts Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 342,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $37,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter worth $219,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 99,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter worth $326,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $127.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.50. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $74.24 and a twelve month high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 18.58%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

