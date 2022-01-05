Boston Partners Decreases Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,904,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,072 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.68% of Sally Beauty worth $31,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBH opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.46. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

