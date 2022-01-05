Boston Partners Has $43.78 Million Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,352,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,810 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 2.85% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $43,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 63.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after buying an additional 272,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,337,000 after buying an additional 178,903 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 329.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 133,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 25.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 125,541 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 385.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Shares of FDP opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Director Charles Jr. Beard acquired 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $25,944.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.