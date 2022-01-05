Boston Partners Sells 3,054 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in LCI Industries were worth $53,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 260.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,463,000 after purchasing an additional 393,105 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in LCI Industries by 422.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after acquiring an additional 208,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in LCI Industries by 175.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,346,000 after acquiring an additional 147,209 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 10.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,341,000 after purchasing an additional 129,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 26.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 448,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,978,000 after purchasing an additional 94,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LCII opened at $157.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.60. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $122.99 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.60.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

