Boston Partners Sells 9,158 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,158 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Universal were worth $27,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Universal by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.82.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $453.96 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.79%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

