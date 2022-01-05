Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE:BSX opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,439 shares of company stock worth $11,435,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.