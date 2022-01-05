BP (NYSE:BP) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Shares of BP stock opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45. BP has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 107,905 shares during the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 31,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 563,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 33,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 158,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,201 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

