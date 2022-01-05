BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Shares Down 2.5%

BrandShield Systems Plc (LON:BRSD)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.75 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.85 ($0.21). 267,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 394,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.22).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of BrandShield Systems in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66.

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

