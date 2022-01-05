Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

BNTGY traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,854. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.41. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Brenntag had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

