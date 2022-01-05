Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the November 30th total of 50,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Bright Lights Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Bright Lights Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bright Lights Acquisition by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.