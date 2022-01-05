Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,896 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.67.

