Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 529,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282,298 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $58,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

BOND opened at $108.76 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $108.50 and a one year high of $113.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.69.

